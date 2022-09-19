QAnon believers are claiming credit for mysterious 'one' salute that greeted Trump at latest rally
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

It's not clear where the one-finger salute originated at Donald Trump's latest political rally, but QAnon conspiracists seem to believe it's an acknowledgement of their beliefs.

Supporters lifted their arms toward the former president with their index fingers raised Saturday at the rally in Youngstown, Ohio, but QAnon conspiracy theorists claimed it was a reference to their motto, “Where we go one, we go all,” reported Vice.

“Trump ended his speech with the song 'wwg1wga' by Richard Feelgood, which is a blatant Q reference,” posted QAnon cult leader Michael Protzman on his Telegram channel. “During the song, we had a powerful moment where our group held up one finger. A call for unity. Acknowledgement of our one GOD. Wwg1wga. And more. It was magical and completely unplanned as many in the crowd joined us in this gesture. A gesture to say to this beautiful man, ‘We're with you.’”


Protzman, who predicted John F. Kennedy would be resurrected in Dallas, and his group attended the Youngstown rally, but it's not clear the gesture originated with them or other QAnon adherents, and the salute seemed to confuse other Trump supporters.

“Why are people holding up an index finger at Trump rally?” posted one user at the pro-Trump forum The Donald, while another wrote: “They're telling President Trump that he's number one. When they tell Biden they use their middle finger.”

