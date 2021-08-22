Trump jokes about Delta variant at Alabama rally feared to be superspreader event

Donald Trump joked about the pandemic while campaigning in front of a large audience in Cullman, Alabama on Saturday night.

The town's city council declared a COVID-19 State of Emergency on Thursday and Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, blasted his former boss for holding the rally.

"And now the virus is back, the virus is back," Trump said.





"I'm shaking hands with everybody backstage. I say, 'Well, I don't know, is this a good thing or bad?' You'll read about it three or four days, maybe. Hopefully not."







