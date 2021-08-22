WATCH LIVE: Trump holds Alabama rally — in city that just declared COVID state of emergency
Donald Trump rid the campaign trail on Saturday to rally supporters in Alabama.

The rally is being held in Cullman, a town where the city council declared a COVID-19 State of Emergency. There are fears the rally could be a superspreader event.

In a statement emailed to reporters, Trump said the speech will be broadcast on OAN, Newsmax, Right Side Broadcasting, and Real America's Voice.

The thousands in attendance included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who questioned whether Trump really won Alabama by 25% in 2020.

The rally will be trump's first in Alabama in four years.

"The gates opened about 2 p.m. After clearing Secret Service checkpoints, people streamed into the grassy field to await the main program, which starts at 5," AL.com reported. "A band belted out rock classics until rain started about 2:30. The crowd was advised they could return to their vehicles and be readmitted. Some stayed in the steady rain, many wearing ponchos. No chairs or umbrellas are allowed."

