Trump is ‘increasingly isolated’ — but will speak at DC rally to overturn the election: report
On Monday, ABC News reported that outgoing President Donald Trump plans to attend a rally of his supporters in Washington, D.C. demanding that the election be overturned.
Federal judge rejects attempt by Wisconsin Trump allies to overturn Biden win
A federal judge on Monday delivered yet another defeat to President Donald Trump and his supporters in their ongoing efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November electoral victory, which is expected to be certified by Congress in a joint session scheduled for Wednesday.
"Courts are not instruments through which parties engage in such gamesmanship or symbolic political gestures."
—Judge James E. Boasberg
‘Team Treason’: Internet mocks Trump’s Georgia guest list including Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump, Kayleigh McEnany
President Donald Trump is heading to Georgia Monday night, where he will hold his final campaign rally in hopes of motivating supporters to vote on Tuesday for Republican incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The trip comes just two days after he may have broken Georgia and federal laws by trying to steal that state's election.
Traveling with Trump Monday evening will be a variety of his extremist supporters, including First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, former Trump campaign manager and former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, and incoming freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a QAnon conspiracy theorist. Also joining Trump are South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and White House and Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
