Trump suggests Rand Paul needs to apologize to him -- calls the Kentucky senator 'a different kind of guy'
(Shutterstock)

Energy lobbyist Mike Carey, who was supported by former President Donald Trump, won the GOP primary race in a special House election in an Ohio district Tuesday. After the win, Trump released a statement attacking Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul for daring to throw money behind a candidate who opposed Carey.

"Do you think Rand Paul will apologize for spending nearly $1 Million on another candidate in Ohio's 15th District congressional race after I had already endorsed Mike Carey?" Trump's statement read.

Trump went on to say that Paul "is a different kind of guy, but I like him a lot anyway, and I'm proud to have endorsed him when he ran."

"Do you think he learned his lesson?" Trump said.

As The Hill points out, Carey was a virtual unknown before Trump's endorsement. He beat out around a dozen other primary candidates eyeing the seat of GOP Rep. Steve Stivers, who retired to run the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

