Donald Trump (Photo: White House photographer)

Donald Trump appears to be back in control of a website that what was apparently taken over and filled with anti-Trump content.

Raw Story reported about a week ago that the former president's legal defense fund website appeared to have been taken over by someone who opposes Trump. Visits to the Patriot Legal Defense Fund site – set up in recent weeks to help pay mounting legal bills for the former president and his allies – were met with an altered home page. A large banner read, "Hey! America is already great."

An archived version of the same URL showed that this site was previously used to raise funds for Trump.

Now, after about a week, it appears Trump has regained control of the site. It now once again displays his messages asking fans for contributions to his legal defense fund.

