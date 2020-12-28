'Trump got taken to the cleaners' in COVID-19 relief debacle: Morning Joe guest
President Donald Trump. (Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump pointlessly inflicted "several days of chaos" on millions of Americans before signing a COVID-19 relief bill he had threatened to veto, according to political reporters.

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire, filling in as guest co-host for MSNBC's "Morning Joe," said the president ended up getting none of the changes he had demanded after the bill passed last week.

"The president really didn't get anything here outside of a bunch of cable chyrons and frantic tweets," Lemire said. "There's no real suggestion that the two houses of Congress here going to make any changes to the bill, despite what the president has sent back in his red-line letter last night."

Politico's Anna Palmer agreed, and said Trump's gambit made little sense.

"Trump got taken to the cleaners, based on a crisis of his own making," Palmer said. "I think it's a real fitting coda for the Trump presidency where you have basically a leader who didn't know Washington, that was going to come in and change the way it worked, and clearly that hasn't happened."

"You know, he created a crisis," she added. "Republicans are no longer just falling in line behind him. and, you know, he never cared to really understand Congress and that became very clear over the last four years and certainly in the last episode that he has, just because he tweets things and his followers may support him, that doesn't mean that that's what is actually going to happen in Congress. Even the $2,000 direct payment checks, we haven't heard a word from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He's going to bring that up as a possibility, so he literally got nothing except for several days of chaos."

