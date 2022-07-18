Democrat warns Republicans their MAGA alliance is 'going to come back to haunt them'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) said that Republicans need to reconsider their alliance to former President Donald Trump and his supporters, known as MAGA Republicans.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Friday, Maloney explained that the "MAGA Republican brand is going to come back to haunt them. So, yeah, all of these things add up. I don't know how they rank in one voter's mind but taken together they are the substance behind what MAGA has come to mean, which is radical, dangerous and terrible for working and middle-class families. And that's the choice this fall."

Maloney, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told the New York Times last month, “When these hearings are over, voters will know how irresponsibly complicit Republicans were in attempting to toss out their vote and just how far Republicans will go to gain power for themselves."

According to at least two focus groups of swing voters in swing states, Trump isn't fairing well as more and more evidence is presented of his involvement in plotting the attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. Both focus groups, one in Wisconsin and one in Arizona, have voters expressing their belief that the former president should be prosecuted.

The House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 plans to hold its final public hearing on Thursday in prime time, assuming there are no further developments.