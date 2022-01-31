‘Beyond the pale’: Former GOP congressman says Trump is ‘doing enormous damage to the Republican Party’
Donald Trump in the White House. (vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com)

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) said Donald Trump will be a "disaster" for the Republican Party in the 2022 and 2024 elections during a Monday appearance on CNN.

Dent, who was elected to Congress seven times before retiring in 2018, was interviewed by CNN's Ana Cabrera after Trump said he may pardon Jan. 6 defendants if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

"When is enough enough for your party?" Cabrera asked.

"Well, I think these comments by the former president are so out of bounds, so beyond the pale that he would suggest that he would pardon people who assaulted police officers, desecrated the Capitol, tried to obstruct the Congress from performing its official duties, basically tried to basically undermine the constitutional order," Dent said. "This is completely out of hand."

"Look, Donald Trump is doing enormous damage to the Republican Party — not to mention the country — with these kinds of comments," he continued. "They are just so reckless and dangerous."

Dent worried it would create a backlash against Republicans in the next two elections.

"So the party is well past the time where they have to step away from this guy and they realize he's just going to be a disaster in 2022 and 2024," he said.

Watch:

Charlie Dent www.youtube.com

