Trump claims 'exoneration' after no 'mention' of him in grand jury report with redacted names

Former President Donald Trump declared himself innocent of election tampering because redacted portions of a Georgia special grand jury report did not mention his name.



In a statement on Thursday, Trump suggested not being named was a sign of innocence even though most names were redacted from the report released hours earlier.

"The long awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump's name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong," the statement said.

The statement again claimed Trump's phone calls with Georgia officials after the 2020 election were "perfect." The calls have come under scrutiny because Trump has been accused of pressuring officials to manipulate election results.

"[I]n fact, as President, it was President Trump's Constitutional duty to ensure election safety, security, and integrity," the statement added. "President Trump will always keep fighting for true and honest elections in America!"

"Thank you to the Special Grand Jury in the Great State of Georgia for your Patriotism & Courage. Total exoneration. The USA is very proud of you!!!" Trump added in a message on Truth Social.