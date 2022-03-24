Kevin McCarthy is ‘directly at odds’ with Trump’s ‘revenge tour’ against Republicans: report

The GOP leader in the House of Representatives is not on board with former President Donald Trump's revenge tour against Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he won’t be wading into any other primaries to oust incumbents in his own party, after taking the unprecedented step of endorsing Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary opponent last month," CNN's Melanie Zanona reported from the caucus's annual policy retreat in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

In Wyoming, both McCarthy and Trump are united in backing Harriet Hageman's effort to oust Cheney.

"McCarthy’s vengeance against Cheney, however, does not extend to the other nine House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump... McCarthy noted he is backing the other incumbents such as Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who is facing a Trump-backed primary challenger in Washington state, and Rep. David Valadao, a fellow California Republican and close McCarthy ally. Both represent swing seats that are critical in their quest for the majority," CNN reported.

When Trump endorsed challenger Joe Kent, he described him as "running against RINO and incompetent Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler."

"Joe will be a warrior for the America First agenda, unlike Jaime Herrera Beutler who voted, despite the facts, against the Republican Party and for the Democrats' Impeachment Scam," Trump said.

Zanona reported that "McCarthy’s support of those lawmakers puts him directly at odds with Trump, who is on a revenge tour against the Republicans who voted to impeach him or have sharply criticized him. But McCarthy dismissed the idea it would imperil their efforts to recapture the House."

Trump has long been fixated on his impeachments and urged primary challenges in a November statement emailed to reporters.

"Any interest from good and SMART America First Republican Patriots to run primary campaigns against Representatives Tom Rice, John Katko, Don Bacon, Don Young, Fred Upton (challenge accepted), Andrew Garbarino, Peter Meijer (challenge accepted), David McKinley (challenge accepted), Nancy Mace, Jaime Herrera Beutler (challenge accepted) and Chris Smith? You will have my backing!" he vowed.

"Gonzalez, Kinzinger, and Reed already QUIT, they are out of politics, hopefully for good. Warmonger Liz Cheney (challenge accepted) is on the SKIDS with a 19% approval rating. Saving America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts, and known losers! In the Senate, the 'Disaster from Alaska,' Lisa Murkowski (challenge accepted), must go. There is 'almost' nobody worse!" Trump argued.







