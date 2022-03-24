Trump defense lawyer is ‘disappointed’ his former partner called his boss a crook: report

The small world of elite Manhattan attorneys is on full display on Thursday, one day after The New York Times published a scathing resignation letter by former Manhattan District Attorney prosecutor Mark Pomerantz.

"As you know from our recent conversations and presentations, I believe that Donald Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations of the Penal Law in connection with the preparation and use of his annual Statements of Financial Condition. His financial statements were false, and he has a long history of fabricating information relating to his personal finances and lying about his assets to banks, the national media, counterparties, and many others, including the American people. The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did," Pomerantz wrote.

Pomerantz came out of retirement to join then-Manhattan DA Cy Vance, Jr.'s investigation of Trump. But Vance did not seek re-election and was succeeded by Alvin Bragg, who has been harshly criticized for not indicting Trump.

Pomerantz's former law partner is now weighing in on the letter — as Donald Trump's defense attorney.

"In the 1980s and 1990s, Ron Fischetti and Mark Pomerantz ran a law firm together. The legendary attorneys' practice defended mobsters and politicians, making them among the most prominent criminal defense lawyers in New York," Business Insider reported Thursday. "In recent years, they've been on opposite sides of the table. Pomerantz — who was also one of the top prosecutors in the US Attorney's office in Manhattan — left private practice in early 2021 to help lead the Manhattan District Attorney's office's investigation into the Trump Organization's finances. Former President Donald Trump hired Fischetti to represent him personally."

Business Insider spoke with Fischetti, who discussed the letter and praised current Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for not charging his client.

"Quite frankly, I was surprised and disappointed that he left, and left a letter like that with regard to dealing with the district attorney, Mr. Bragg," Fischetti said. "He has this reason for giving it, I'm sure. But I don't agree with them at all. And I don't believe he should have left the way he did."

"I haven't spoken to him since June. We were on different sides arguing about whether or not Trump should be charged. And we had an agreement that Mark, if they made a decision to charge him, he would talk to me," Fischetti revealed.

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington had harsher words for Pomerantz, describing him as, "A Radical Left lawyer who works with Chuck Schumer’s brother at a Democrat law firm is upset the District Attorney of New York has not yet pursued phony charges against President Trump."