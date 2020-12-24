Trump is 'rewarding' his cronies for 'refusing to cooperate' with federal prosecutors: CNN's Evan Perez

New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi spoke with MSNBC host Chris Hayes Wednesday about her recent piece that follows the wild ride to the Four Seasons Total Landscaping company and how it became a press conference location for President Donald Trump's legal team. She never fully gets to the bottom of it but, Hayes noted it was quite the story. But when asked about the Trump team and their future plans and plots, Nuzzi explained that it isn't a genius, Lex Luther-style, criminal enterprise.

<p> "This is the essential problem with understanding anything about the Trump presidency, is that his plotting is so haphazard and often so half-assed it's hard to know how seriously to take anything," said Nuzzi. "Sometimes it feels ridiculous to react in what would ordinarily be a proportionate way to what he is saying or doing. If it were anybody else, he would be institutionalized or there would be an intervention stage."</p><p>She noted that it also makes things difficult to understand what Trump is after or whether he should be taken seriously. </p><p> "He is surrounded by these people who could really screw up anything and have screwed up anything and everything, like Rudy Giuliani or Sidney Powell or anyone else in his ear and in his head within the White House," she continued. "It's difficult to know, you know, when this kind of -- this island of misfit toys of advisors around him -- what they could really achieve or if anything besides just a PR move. With him, you never really know. It's kind of been the problem reporting on him and allies of him for the last five years really that we faced."</p><p>See the video below: </p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c3a0e84f76cb6a020ea9e39b9256346" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZwCPYkS5phw?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">If Trump was anyone else he'd be institutionalized</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwCPYkS5phw" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>