Trump critics pile on after GOP lawmaker calls him 'the most soft coddled person I’ve met'

A Saturday morning tweet by Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-Il) making fun of Donald Trump's obsession with "manliness" set off a pile-on by critics of the former president who appreciated the GOP lawmaker's description of Trump as "'the most soft coddled person I’ve met."
Kinzinger compared Trump and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeting out, "t’s amazing when you think about it: Trump is obsessed with this idea of manliness, and he is the most soft coddled person I’ve met. Not kidding. BUT This has to drive him crazy: Vladimir (sic) Zelensky at 5’7” is three times the man both he and @CawthornforNC are combined."
That, in turn, opened the floodgates for critics of the former president with one writing, "His manhood died in childhood and was sealed shut on his 5 deferments. His primal self knows this. His war was using other people and to tear down real people with courage and honor. "
You can see more responses below:
Trust fund baby, and draft dodger. Yup, real tough guy act though. His cult yucks it up with a straw too.— Plowedge (@Plowedge) 1647095840
Can you imagine Trump fighting for our country. When he calls our military losers and sucker's of anyone who has served or paid the ultimate price for our freedom.— Edward Anick (@Edward Anick) 1647110810
Former president trump claims to love his country. President Zelensky claims to love his country. Which President shows through this actions that he actually does love his country? Such an easy choice if you disregard the words and look at their deeds.— Lynn Lanford (@Lynn Lanford) 1647102076
Most people see Trump a weak minded and physically, a perpetual cry baby. As for Cawthorn, any \u201cman\u201d who tries to lock women in his car to try and assault them, isn\u2019t a man at all. Crooks of a feather\u2026. They hate Zelenskyy because he\u2019s better than them and represents democracy.— Mynmnobody \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Mynmnobody \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1647098138
I\u2019ve never met anyone in 71 years who was \u201ctough\u201d and ever had to talk about being tough. Their actions spoke volumes and people knew it and saw it. Trump and Cawthorn are the opposite.— USTrademarkLaw (@USTrademarkLaw) 1647097095
Needy, whiny, defensive, pleading, scared of women, terrified of more powerful men.pic.twitter.com/Nl6Wm7GKi1— Kirk Jacobson (@Kirk Jacobson) 1647110051
Trump fawns at masculinity with the envy of a prepubescent child. Even in his chauvinism he is awkward, dumb and inept. Cawthorn is his a mere fart-sniffer and should be dismissed as an angry and envious loser. A footrest has more humanity than he does. #GOPtheRussianParty— Like Life \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Like Life \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1647096545
Yep. The difference is evident. No bone spurs with Zelenskyy.pic.twitter.com/KLNEZAEIor— Joe \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83d\uddfb\ud83d\uddfb\ud83c\udfd4\ud83c\udfd4\ud83c\udfd4\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Joe \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83d\uddfb\ud83d\uddfb\ud83c\udfd4\ud83c\udfd4\ud83c\udfd4\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1647096826
I've always wondered how a man who cakes on makeup every morning and spends his entire day every day whining about how things aren't fair/he's been mistreated is a "man's man."— Gavin Varitech (@Gavin Varitech) 1647103382
Crazy how such a coddled puff could embolden the worst people imaginable— Mike Gerts (@Mike Gerts) 1647095896
Trump is always trying to make up for what he doesn't have. Manliness, a lot of money, common sense, morals, and endless list, really.— Gary (@Gary) 1647098376