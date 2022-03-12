Trump critics pile on after GOP lawmaker calls him 'the most soft coddled person I’ve met'
President Donald Trump rides on a golf cart.

A Saturday morning tweet by Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-Il) making fun of Donald Trump's obsession with "manliness" set off a pile-on by critics of the former president who appreciated the GOP lawmaker's description of Trump as "'the most soft coddled person I’ve met."

Kinzinger compared Trump and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeting out, "t’s amazing when you think about it: Trump is obsessed with this idea of manliness, and he is the most soft coddled person I’ve met. Not kidding. BUT This has to drive him crazy: Vladimir (sic) Zelensky at 5’7” is three times the man both he and @CawthornforNC are combined."

That, in turn, opened the floodgates for critics of the former president with one writing, "His manhood died in childhood and was sealed shut on his 5 deferments. His primal self knows this. His war was using other people and to tear down real people with courage and honor. "

You can see more responses below:





