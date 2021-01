'Done with this guy': Trump's Capitol riot set off a war among Breitbart staffers over support for president

The internet exploded late Friday afternoon when a highly-respected Washington Post photographer captured on camera notes held by Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of My Pillow, one of the top advertisers on Fox News and a close confidant of President Donald Trump. @MyPillowUSA CEO Michael Lindell shows off his notes before going into the West Wing at the White House on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/AY6AyJNSyE

— Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 15, 2021 Lindell, according to the White House press pool, "was spotted outside the West Wing at 3 pm. He was on his cell phone at one point as he waited outside. The Marine let him inside at 3:05 pm."

There is always a Marine stationed outside the Oval Office when the President is inside the Oval Office, but not when the President is not there.

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, is seen leaving the White House.

The notes appear to mention "martial law," a suggestion to move a dangerous Trump loyalist to the CIA as acting Director, the "Insurrection Act," and something about "foreign interference in the election," as Talking Points Memo reported.

Understandably, the Internet lit up like a Christmas tree, but with countless rumors, jokes, and concern.

All those aside, the question really is, would President Trump, who has less than five days left in office, actually fire the head of the CIA, and why? What would he hope to accomplish, do, or get away with if Gina Haspel were gone?

The other question of course is why would Trump listen to Lindell, a far right conspiracy theorist and religious extremist, but that question is unanswerable.

Here's what some are saying.

CNN analyst, attorney, and former FBI Special Agent:
I think the FBI might need to have a chat with My Pillow guy
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 15, 2021

CNN White House correspondent:
On Mike Lindell's notes:
"…TAKEN IMMEDIATELY TO SAVE THE…CONSTITUTION" Names Sidney Powell and Kurt Olsen Says Kash Patel should be moved to "CIA Acting…"
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 15, 2021

Public advocacy firm:
Why on god's green earth is the My Pillow guy at the White House with a document that references the Insurrection Act?
— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) January 15, 2021

Media Matters Senior Fellow:
It looks like the My Pillow guy was urging the president to use the "Insurrection Act now as a result of the attack" and then "martial law if necessary."
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 15, 2021

To sum up: Fox's top advertiser, the linchpin of the network's primetime commercial breaks, was at the White House urging the president to do a self-coup to stay in power.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 15, 2021

Religion News Service national reporter:
Note: This is almost *word for word* the conspiracy theory that has been floated in evangelical circles for days.
The theories (falsely) alleged that this had already happened, but it looks like the My Pillow Guy/Michael Lindell heard them.
— Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) January 15, 2021

Research director at CREW:
WaPo photographer got a close-up of the My Pillow guy's notes.
Hard to read. Seems to push for using "martial law if necessary." References Sidney Powell and, I think, an attorney at the NSA ("Fort Mead" sic). Advocates for Trump to "move Kash Patel to acting CIA"
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 15, 2021

Economist and professor:
Assume the pillow guy will be arrested for conspiracy and sedition soon
— Danny Blanchflower PhD DLitt (*2) DSc CBE (@D_Blanchflower) January 15, 2021

NBC News Reporter, "dystopia beat":
Reminder that the MyPillow guy shared an 8kun document that openly called for war at 3:40 a.m. the day before the insurrection.
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 15, 2021