Right-wing extremists are sharing information on building IEDs before inauguration: report
Jon Cherry/Getty Images/Chicago Tribune/TNS

According to a report from Axios, right-wing extremists still furious about the results of the 2020 presidential election are still making plans and pushing new conspiracy theories before Wednesday's Inauguration Day that will see the transfer of power from Donald Trump to former Vice President Joe Biden.

With the HuffPost reporting that the president has fallen into disfavor with some of his previous supporters because he has called for calm -- leading some to call him a "traitor" and a "coward" and saying he should be executed -- Axios reports that "Domestic extremists are using obscure and private corners of the internet to plot new attacks ahead of Inauguration Day. Their plans are also hidden in plain sight, buried in podcasts and online video platforms."

According to their report, "A Proud Boys group with more than 30,000 members widely believes that any talk of militia activity on Jan. 20 is a government-planned false-flag operation designed to spark violence that can be blamed on the far right, according to screenshots from Telegram conversations that researchers shared with Axios," with Axios adding, "Data from Zignal Labs provided to Axios found, in the last four days, more than 51,000 mentions on social media of the idea that planned armed protests surrounding President-elect Biden's inauguration are a left-wing plot to enact stricter gun control."

State law enforcement officials are worried about local attacks launched by the Boogaloo boys with Bryce Webster-Jacobsen, Director of Intelligence at cyber intelligence firm GroupSense, claiming, "We're seeing fliers on message boards for more localized events by Boogaloo groups in state capitals in Oregon and Washington."

Of concern to law enforcement officials is the fact that "screenshots from manuals [are] being shared among fringe-right groups on Telegram on how to use small arms, build IEDs and use basic combat principles," according to information provided by researchers.

