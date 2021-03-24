Trump and Trump Jr. lawyer up for civil lawsuit accusing them of inciting Capitol riots
Former President Donald Trump and his eldest son have now hired an attorney to help defend them against Rep. Eric Swalwell's (D-CA) lawsuit accusing them of inciting a riot at the United States Capitol building.

The Daily Beast reports that Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are retaining the services of attorney Jesse Binnall to represent them in the civil lawsuit that holds them responsible for the deadly Capitol riots that left five people dead.

Although Binnall isn't as well known of a Trump attorney as Rudy Giuliani or Sidney Powell, he is a veteran of the multiple legal battles that took place during Trump's administration.

"Binnall... previously represented former Trump national security advisor Mike Flynn, alongside attorney Sidney Powell, after prosecutors charged him with lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.," the publication writes. "More recently, Binnall filed a lawsuit in Nevada on behalf of the Trump campaign which sought to overturn President Joe Biden's electoral victory there, and he has also repped Defending the Republic, a legal group founded in part by Powell, in a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems."

None of Binnall's election-related lawsuits succeeded in overturning President Joe Biden's victory.