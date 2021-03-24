Trump and Trump Jr. lawyer up for civil lawsuit accusing them of inciting Capitol riots

View co-host Meghan McCain faced backlash on Wednesday after she opined on the "qualifications" of her Asian American counterparts. During a segment on The View, McCain complained about the financial relief that is provided for Black farmers in the American Rescue Plan that was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.

<p>"We're going to a place where even if [white] people need money, even if [white] people are qualified to get into Ivy Leagues, race and gender is more important than your skill qualifications, the content of your character," she remarked. "It is not what Martin Luther King Jr. preached. I think this is a very, very slippery slope."</p><p>"I think this is just the natural progression of identity politics," she continued. "<em>The View</em> is 25 years old next year. We've only had one Asian American host co-host this show. So does that mean that one of us should be leaving at some point because there's not enough representation?"</p><p>McCain added: "We're talking about is identity politics more important than qualifications for a job? And I think that's a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile."</p><p>Viewers immediately questioned McCain's qualifications for her job.</p><p>"What are the qualifications for being a host of the View?" one viewer asked. "Asides from being the daughter of a war criminals and consistently having the dumbest opinions in America?"</p><p>Watch the video and read some of the responses below.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Meghan McCain: "We've only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there's not enough representation? Meghan McCain: "We've only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there's not enough representation? We're talking about -- is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job?"

White woman who got her job because of who her daddy was now has concerns about the "qualifications" of non-white people seeking the same job ok sure Jan

The makeup artist may harbor some resentment too.

"If more Asians had dads who ran for President, we'd hire them."

"Obviously I'm qualified, do you know who my daddy is?"

And just what exactly are @MeghanMcCain qualifications to host anything. Awesome self own there shoulder pads.

What are the qualifications for being a host of the View? Asides from being the daughter of a war criminals and consistently having the dumbest opinions in America

Interesting. If that's the case - is name recognition more important than job qualifications? @MeghanMcCain got famous from blogging about her Dad's presidential run. No prior media experience before.

She says defiantly from a seat she occupies due to her family name beneath her appropriated hairstyle

Is she volunteering to leave? Alex Wagner would make a nice fit to the show.

I'd be totally OK with Meghan being replaced ❤️ I'm happy she's volunteered

Well she is qualified to wear ridiculous hair styles.

Omg! Lisa Ling was 10x's more qualified than Meghan to be on The View.

Other than being the Princess of Arizona, of course.