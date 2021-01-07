'We're not a violent Trump mob!' MAGA protesters complain they're being smeared after violent Capitol attack

On Wednesday evening, in the aftermath of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by angry Trump supporters that left one woman dead and damage throughout the building, many of those who showed up dispersed — but some remained. As police and reporters surrounded them, they complained that they were being misrepresented.
"The media is calling us Trump mobs, violent Trump mobs, and we're not a violent Trump mob," said one woman. Another attendee agreed, saying, "Antifa announced everyone's going to wear Trump gear."
"Guess what, God is our vaccine," another person could be heard shouting. "He can heal us!"
