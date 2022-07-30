DOJ focusing on RNC's 'election integrity' director in fake elector plot: report
According to a report from Politico, the Department of Justice's investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection appears to be adding a major focus on a top Republican National Committee official.

As part of their investigation into the fake elector plot, the name of Joshua Findlay --currently the RNC's director of election integrity -- is appearing in subpoenas being issued by the DOJ.

As Politico's Betsy Woodruff Swan wrote, "At least three witnesses in DOJ’s investigation of so-called alternate electors in the 2020 election — two in Arizona and another in Georgia — have received subpoenas demanding communications to and from Joshua Findlay," adding, "Findlay’s appearance in the documents means the Justice Department has taken interest in his communications as part of its probe related to pro-Trump GOP officials and activists who presented themselves as legitimate electors from states where Joe Biden won."

The report notes that Findlay previously worked for Donald Trump in various capacities including serving on the former president's campaign legal team.

Of note, the DOJ subpoenas are asking the recipients to "share all documents and communications from October 2020 on, '[t]o, from, with, or including' a list of people, including Findlay."

The report points out that Findlay's name has come up in testimony before House Jan. 6 panel and that an email was "sent to him on December 12, 2020, showing David Shafer — head of the Georgia Republican Party, and himself an alternate elector — directing one of his subordinates to contact Findlay about the alternate elector plans."

Woodruff Swan also reported that when Findlay assumed his new job after Joe Biden was inaugurated, RNC head Ronna Romney McDaniels introduced him by stating his job would center on "ensuring voters have confidence in future election processes.”

