Trump national security adviser called to testify on Jan. 6 and classified documents by special counsel
Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert O'Brien speaks to families of Americans held captive abroad on April 2, 2019, at the Department of State. [State Department Photo by Michael Gross]

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, CNN.com reported Thursday.

He is wanted to answer questions about Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the attempt to overturn the 2020 election as well as the documents scandal. Trump stole over a dozen boxes of documents from the White House, refusing to turn them back over to the National Archives as mandated by the Presidential Records Act.

Previous reports revealed that O'Brien wanted to resign after the Jan. 6 attack, but decided to stay for the final weeks of the administration. At the same time, the National Security Council (NSA) would have been involved in classified documents and information throughout Trump's presidency. It's possible that he could know further details about how those boxes ended up at Trump's country club.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was already interviewed under oath by the Justice Department. He did not appear before the grand jury. His deputy, Ken Cuccinelli testified before the grand jury in Jan. 2023. He and Wolf are among those whose cell phones lost all text messages around Jan. 6.

IN OTHER NEWS: CNN's Jake Tapper shreds Rick Scott for twisting his words to falsely claim Biden cut Medicare

SmartNews