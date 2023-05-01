Trump laughs watching DeSantis 'crash a burn' — then claims Ron almost quit governor's race in 2018

Former President Donald Trump went off on a tangent against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Sunday evening with a series of posts that called out his poor leadership during the COVID-19 crisis and mocked him for flaming out.



Taking to his social media site, Trump threw up four posts from article links to graphs and his signature rants.

It began with Trump claiming, "DeSanctimonious had a failed campaign when he was running for Governor - He was ready to drop out, was WAY behind. Then I Endorsed (sic) him and he went big league, but artificially, up."

Trump then tried his new nickname for his DeSantis nickname, shorting DeSanctimonious to "DeSanctus."

"The real DeSanctus, however, is the guy we are all watching crash a burn - A really bad politician. Enjoy the trip, Ron!" Trump said.

DeSantis resigned from his congressional post just a few months before the election, leaving his district without a representative until 2019, when someone else was sworn in.

Trump grew furious after a conservative site cited DeSantis claiming he moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, a point of pride for the former president.

"DeSanctimonious had nothing to do with Israel, or the moving of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem," Trump ranted. "Never so much as mentioned it to me—It was the last thing on his mind. DeSanctus wasn’t even Governor yet (It was December 6, 2017), and I barely knew him—He has turned out to be a total flameout! This is the kind of disinformation I thought only the Democrats would put out. No wonder DeSanctus is dropping like a rock in the Polls. Terrible!"

DeSantis has seen a significant drop in the polls since his national tour where he promoted his book in early primary states. Last week he went to Israel.

Trump finished by pointing to DeSantis' failure over COVID-19.



"So, explain. Why did Ron DeSanctus do a good job? Highly overrated. New York had fewer Covid Cases!"