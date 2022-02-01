On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Russian state media is openly longing for another Donald Trump presidency — at exactly the same time that the former president is promoting pro-Russian talking points about the threats to Ukraine.

"Faced with growing U.S. resistance, Russia’s government-funded state TV has become more brazen than ever in its calls to get former President Donald Trump back in the White House," reported Julia Davis.

Specifically, Davis cited comments by Russian TV host Olga Skabeeva, who informed viewers that "Donald already declared that he will become the 47th president of America and will figure things out with Russia and Putin," and then boldly declared, "Donald, we're waiting for you and are ready to elect you again."

This comes as Trump claimed at his "Save America" rally in Conroe, Texas that President Joe Biden's support for Ukraine could cause World War III — a common scare tactic used by Russia against any effort to push back on their policy dating back to the Soviet era.

"Trump’s comments encouraging the abandonment of Ukraine were also praised and repeatedly broadcast on Russian state television," continued the report. "His lambasting of NATO appears to fill Kremlin propagandists with nostalgic memories of what might have been. 'Trump was ready to disband NATO,' Vladimir Soloviev, the host of state TV show The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev, declared this weekend. Covering Trump’s remarks at his recent Texas rally, state media outlet Vesti published a piece entitled 'Trump discussed his friendship with Putin and said that Biden ruined everything.' Kremlin-controlled talking heads seem to be signaling that Russia sees Trump’s potential return as a solution for all of its problems, to the detriment of NATO and the West."

According to former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum, the Ukraine crisis is rapidly becoming a point of division in the GOP, between the old neoconservative guard who supports protecting U.S. interests at any military cost, and Trump loyalists who have adopted the president's fondness for the Russian regime.

