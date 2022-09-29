Trump 'exploded in anger' after being grilled over his relationship with Putin before 2016 election: new book

While no fan of Cawthorn, who Miller described as an "unimaginably immature, Führer-stanning college dropout," Miller maintained that McCarthy wants to be viewed as a GOP strongman who is primed and ready to take over Rep. Nancy Pelosi's job if the GOP reclaims the House after the November midterms.

As Miller sees it, based on the smarmy attacks on Cawthorn, who McCarthy saw as an "embarrassment," nothing could be farther form the truth with the former RNC official labeling the California Republican a "spineless suckup."

"The campaign to oust Cawthorn was successful, but it bears mentioning that it was also disgustingly homophobic boob bait. The Post story does not indicate if the reporters uncovered whether McCarthy operatives were the source behind the grainy video and other leaks that heavily implied Cawthorn might be gay, but that was the word on the street among former colleagues of mine last spring," Miller wrote before adding, "So I guess on this count, we should give Kevin credit where credit is due. He successfully deployed the oldest trick in Washington and got rid of one headache with a “wink, wink, Madison’s a fag” campaign," followed by a sarcastic "Bravo."

However, as Miller notes, McCarthy has turned a blind eye to equally, if not worse embarrassments to the GOP House caucus in the form of the soon-to-be-divorced Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), as well as Reps Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

"Where was Big Bad Kevin in the primaries against Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, and the rest? Not only are they still in Congress, but the Coup Squad was out there throughout campaign season this year, putting their stamp of approval on candidates nationwide—not through the furtive Super PAC money laundering that Kevin has to employ to avoid blowback, but right out in the open!," he wrote before staying McCarthy has been an "abysmal failure" for failing to stand up for conservative stalwarts like Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Peter Meijer (R-MI).

'Regardless of what McCarthy’s allies did in a handful of races, the big picture is unambiguous. The House Republican conference next year will be more Trumpy, more conspiracy addled, and have more avowed insurrectionists than the current Congress," Miller explained. "The looniest of the loonies in the party are not only sticking around, but their ranks are growing. “My Kevin” has shown absolutely zero willingness to confront any of them, with the sole exception being a hapless man-child who needed to be slapped down because he said GOP leaders were inviting him to cocaine orgies."

Miller also took exception with a Republican insider, anonymously quoted by the Post, who spoke glowingly of McCarthy as a man not to be "trifled with."

"That description doesn’t fit McCarthy at all. The truth about Kevin McCarthy is that he’s a toadying, spineless suckup. He’s a Scar who thinks he’s a Simba. A Saul Goodman who thinks he’s a Gus Fring. A gimp who thinks he’s a master," he accused. "He will be allowed to stay in his role by those who are actually in charge as long as he doesn’t do anything that would require exerting independent power: directing members to do something they don’t want to do."

"But let’s not kid ourselves, he’s not swaying anything. And nobody on God’s green earth is scared of him, least of all the most extreme voices in his caucus," he added.

You can read his whole piece here.