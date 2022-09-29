Trump 'exploded in anger' after being grilled over his relationship with Putin before 2016 election: new book
Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A new book says Donald Trump "exploded in anger" after an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos before the 2016 election, HuffPost reports.

Stephanopoulos grilled Trump over his alleged relationship with Vladimir Putin, and once the cameras turned off, "storm clouds came over Trump’s face," Maggie Haberman writes in her new book Confidence Man.

“Eight f***ing follow-ups — are you f***ing kidding me?” Trump reportedly snarled. "It’s like asking me if I beat my wife. You ask me once, I say ‘F*** no,’ and we move on. You don’t then ask if I hit her with a f***ing baseball bat or a fucking golf club. That was bullsh** and you better f***ing fix it in the edit."

Trump then "exploded” when Stephanopoulos later “chuckled” and said his team told him “I didn’t ask you enough” about Russia, Haberman writes.

“Are you f***ing kidding me? Eighteen fucking follow-ups — how many different ways do I have to say I don’t know the guy?” Trump fire back.

Read more excerpts from the book over at CNN.

