The U.S. Department of Treasury sanctioned a longtime associate of Paul Manafort, and filled in one of the larger blanks in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

The Biden administration sanctioned Konstantin Kilimnik, a Ukrainian-Russian associate of Manafort, for sharing sensitive polling data and campaign strategies with the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign -- which linked findings in investigations by Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Legal experts and others who followed the Mueller probe and other investigations into alleged Russian collusion felt vindicated by the news.





For the first time EVER, the US government said Russian agent Konstantin Kilimnik provided Russian intelligence agencies with the internal Trump campaign polling/strategy data he received from Manafort and Gates in 2016. Even Mueller didn't go that far. https://t.co/wGNnHdFxRU pic.twitter.com/O9GEjpJ0CG

👀 We knew Trump 2016 polling data went from Manafort > Kilimnik. Today, Treasury says that data went from Kilimnik > Russian intelligence agencies. https://t.co/VIIt9U4Tog pic.twitter.com/5v6RvGCbVL

No collusion, eh? Trump's campaign chief was in league with a Russian intelligence officer. The Trump-Russia hoax was calling it a “hoax." And remember Trump pardoned Manafort. https://t.co/wE86ze3px7

Trump Campaign Chair Manafort gave sensitive polling data to his associate Kilimnik, Russian intel agent.



What did Kilimnik do with it?



Mueller report 2019: Don't know

Senate report 2020: Don't know

Treasury Dep't 2021: He passed polling data to Kremlinhttps://t.co/5S3AOuI63D

NEW: US sanctions "known Russian agent" Konstantin Kilimnik, Paul Manafort's man in Kyiv, for attempting to influence the 2020 election. He's wanted by the FBI, which is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for info leading to his arrest. He's currently in/near Moscow. pic.twitter.com/UVXZrgJF9T

There was no collusion, just the Russians hacking Trump's opponent to help Trump and Trump's campaign manager passing campaign info to the Russians.

Unambiguous collusion. Anyone who denies this should be ignored on every topic. https://t.co/Q8HMQfeU4h

Mueller was right.

“The FSB, GRU, & SVR operate a network of websites that obscure their Russian origin to appeal to Western audiences. Outlets ... focus on divisive issues in the United States, denigrate U.S. political candidates, & disseminate false and misleading information."

So much for "no collusion." pic.twitter.com/6XEbHT7GNY

While this is the first time, the US government acknowledged the Trump campaign's active coordination with Russia in 2016, credible & publicly available sources revealed this criminal activity several years ago.



cc: @TheJusticeDept, do your job.

To summarize: Trump's campaign chair and deputy campaign chair provided an internal strategy memo and private polling to a Russian agent who then passed it onto Russian intelligence agencies. The Kremlin then used that information to try to help Trump win the 2016 election. https://t.co/pvMmdS0pS9

And thus the central narrative of the Mueller investigation confirmed.

It's time to release the full unredacted Mueller Report

At the height of the campaign, Kilimnik flew from Moscow to NY to meet Trump's campaign chief, Paul Manafort, w/ a message from "the guy who gave you your biggest black caviar jar."



NEW U.S. Treasury report: Kilmnik gave "sensitive information on polling" to the Russian govt. pic.twitter.com/TGs1iywFEu

So Trump's campaign chair passed secret, sensitive data to Russian intel through an operative at a time when everyone knew Russia was massively interfering to elect Trump. Then Manafort clammed up and Trump pardoned him. Collusion & conspiracy. Let's just say it: Mueller failed. https://t.co/xit4BjUm5v

Another confirmation how Putin's American political warfare operative Paul Manafort ran the Kremlin's U.S. presidential candidate Trump, and worked with GRU operative/longtime partner Konstantin Kilimnik to execute a hybrid war against the U.S. to install its mafia puppet regime. https://t.co/L6RFv5YU75

