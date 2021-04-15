'Unambiguous collusion': New sanctions prove 'Trump campaign chief in league with Russian intel'
Donald Trump, Paul Manafort Trump campaign manager and Ivanka Trump during the sound checks on stage in the Quicken Arena for the Republican National Convention. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

The U.S. Department of Treasury sanctioned a longtime associate of Paul Manafort, and filled in one of the larger blanks in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

The Biden administration sanctioned Konstantin Kilimnik, a Ukrainian-Russian associate of Manafort, for sharing sensitive polling data and campaign strategies with the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign -- which linked findings in investigations by Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Legal experts and others who followed the Mueller probe and other investigations into alleged Russian collusion felt vindicated by the news.