Trump gloats after Putin sanctions Biden and hints it will reveal presidential corruption
President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced his own set of economic sanctions against President Joe Biden, although these sanctions do not appear to be nearly as damaging to Biden as American and European sanctions have been to the Russian economy.

Nonetheless, former President Donald Trump did not miss the opportunity to gloat about Biden getting hit with sanctions by a man whose invasion of Ukraine he recently described as "genius" and "very savvy."

"Russia just sanctioned Joe Biden," Trump wrote in a statement posted by spokeswoman Liz Harrington. "While that is a terrible thing, in so many ways, perhaps it will now be explained why the Biden family received 3.5 million dollars from the very wealthy former Mayor of Moscow’s wife. During our Presidential Debate, 'moderator' Chris Wallace, then of Fox, would not let me ask that question. He said it was inappropriate. Perhaps that’s why Biden has been so 'slow on the draw' with Russia."

READ MORE: Trump gives emphatic endorsement to authoritarian Orbán for Hungary president

In fact, Biden has responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by slapping Russia with unprecedentedly harsh sanctions, including the cancelation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the removal of Russia from the SWIFT global banking system.

Read the full statement below.

SmartNews