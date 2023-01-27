All-caps Trump post claims he could get Putin and Zelensky to make a peace deal 'within 24 hours'
US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin met for face-to-face talks in Osaka on Friday. (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday evening claimed he could end the war between Russian and Ukraine in a single day were he still president.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president wrote an all-caps post declaring that he had an undisclosed plan to make Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky come to a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who nearly a year ago launched a completely unprovoked invasion into his country.

"IF I WERE PRESIDENT, THE RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED, BUT EVEN NOW, IF PRESIDENT, I WOULD BE ABLE TO NEGOTIATE AN END TO THIS HORRIBLE AND RAPIDLY ESCALATING WAR WITHIN 24 HOURS," he wrote. "SUCH A TRAGIC WASTE OF HUMAN LIFE!!!"

Earlier in the day, Trump seemed to take a shot at the Biden administration and other American allies for providing Ukraine with high-powered tanks that the Ukrainians say are needed to drive Russian forces out of their country.

"FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES," Trump said. "Get this crazy war ended, NOW. So easy to do!"

During his presidency, Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine while he pressured the country to publicly announce a corruption investigation into Joe Biden, who at the time was seen as the toughest general election candidate for Trump to beat in the 2020 election.

Trump also called Putin a "genius" at the start of the invasion, which has now dragged on for several months and has seen multiple Russian military setbacks that have forced its army to retreat from some territories it had seized.

