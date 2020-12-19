Trump defends Russia in first public statement on massive government hack
(AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

President Donald Trump finally commented on the suspected Russian hack of the U.S. government -- and found a way to blame China and fold the attack into his election loss conspiracy theories.

At least six government departments were hacked in an attack Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed was "pretty clearly" the work of Russian intelligence operatives, but Trump cast blame away from the Kremlin in his first public comments on the breach six days after it was first reported.

"The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality," Trump tweeted. "I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)."

The president then suggested the hack may have been carried out against his own election campaign, although no evidence of this has been reported by the media or been included in any of the legal challenges filed by his attorneys.

"There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA," Trump tweeted, tagging director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe and Pompeo.