Trump's lawyers 'didn't sign up for this' and are refusing to lie under oath for him: Mueller prosecutor

On MSNBC Thursday, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissman, a key figure in former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Donald Trump's ties to Russia, argued that Trump's latest team of lawyers is drawing a hard line against lying for Trump.

This comes after numerous Trump lawyers have faced various legal problems, from Michael Cohen going to jail for bank fraud over the Stormy Daniels payoff to John Eastman facing bar discipline for his plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election — and after U.S. District Judge David Carter said that Trump signed documents he had been advised by his lawyers contained false information about election fraud.

"Judge Carter's ruling here — which again coming from him, this is not just some random — what appears to be the case in the Mar-a-Lago document situation, of which we have multiple reports that suggest the lawyers around and told him stop doing this, don't do it," said anchor Chris Hayes. "You have lawyers saying, I won't attest to the government because I don't trust you, Donald Trump. And he appears to have run every stop sign they put up in front of him?"

"Remember, you're talking to someone — I dealt with the special counsel investigation for [former White House Counsel] Don McGahn — it's sort of exhibit a to a lawyer who said, you know what, I didn't sign up for this, and I'm not going to go to jail for you and I'm not going to lie," said Weissman.

Trump's previous lawyers are laying this out clearly, Weissman continued.

"What you are seeing with Alex Cannon — who I referred to as the good Cannon, not Judge Cannon — is that he is sort of the new Don McGahn, saying that I will not go forward with this, that honestly is a huge witness. We don't know the details of it, but you can be sure that the Department does."

