Trump's lawyers to argue that the Adult Survivor's Act is unconstitutional
Donald Trump addresses crowd in Sioux City, Iowa in 2016. (Shutterstock.com)

A lawyer for Donald Trump is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses the former president of an alleged rape in the 1990s with an argument that New York's Adult Survivors Act is unconstitutional, according to Politico.

New York's Adult Survivor's Act is a two-year opportunity for past victims of sexual to sue their alleged assailant in cases that previously would have expired due to the statute of limitation. Writer E. Jean Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

Lawyers for Carroll are pushing to release the deposition Trump gave in the case, which is currently sealed. In Carroll's recently released deposition she details the alleged rape at the landmark luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman in midtown Manhattan.

In the Politico story, Michael T. Madaio, the lawyer representing Donald Trump, said, "There's a serious question here to whether the Adult Survivors Act is constitutional."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump loses in court again after Florida judge denies his bid to block NY AG from obtaining documents

Carroll had previously filed suit against Trump for defamation for his denial of the alleged action and has stated she has not been able to be in a relationship since due to the trauma of the attack. Carroll's attorneys have requested an April start date for the trial since that was when the defamation trial was scheduled to begin.

The trial schedule is expected to be released to the general public this week.

SmartNews