Trump loses in court again after Florida judge denies his bid to block NY AG from obtaining documents

A judge in Florida on Wednesday shot down former President Donald Trump's attempt to delay handing over documents to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

As reported by Law and Crime News' Adam Klasfeld, Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida denied Trump's request that he temporarily block James' ability to request documents about his trust as part of her civil lawsuit that alleges fraud conducted over a period of decades by the Trump Organization.

According to ABC News Radio correspondent Aaron Katersky, Middlebrooks wrote in his decision that "it is not at all clear that a federal court sitting in West Palm Beach, Florida, has personal jurisdiction over the Attorney General of New York," which is strongly echoes the argument James offered in an earlier court filing that urged Middlebrooks to toss Trump's claim.

For good measure, reports Katersky, the judge also warned Trump that his current legal strategy against James has "telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous."

Middlebrooks has experience dealing with "vexatious and frivolous" Trump lawsuits, as earlier this year he sanctioned the former president's attorneys over their ill-fated RICO lawsuit against Hillary Clinton in which they accused her of engaging in an "unthinkable plot" to make him look like Russian President Vladimir Putin's puppet.