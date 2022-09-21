Trump's legal bills rocket up after Mar-a-Lago search: report

Former President Donald Trump has dedicated a majority of his political spending to legal bills, according to a new analysis of campaign finance reports.

"Spending by Donald Trump’s Save America PAC surged in August to more than $6.3 million – its highest monthly total of the year – as the former President waged court battles over the FBI’s search of his waterfront Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida," CNN reported. "More than $3.8 million of that money – or more than $6 out of $10 spent by Trump’s leadership PAC last month – went to legal fees, according to filings Tuesday night with the Federal Election Commission."

Of that, $3 million went to an up-front payment to attorney Chris Kise.

"The PAC’s post-election fundraising has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. CNN reported earlier this month that a federal grand jury had issued subpoenas that seek information related to the formation, fundraising and expenditures of Save America," CNN reported.

The filing shows Save America spent $150,000 in Wyoming as Trump sought to oust GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.

"Trump’s PAC entered September with more than $92 million in cash reserves, according to the new filings – one of the healthier bank accounts in GOP politics. By comparison, the National Republican Senatorial Committee – the GOP fundraising arm charged with flipping the Senate – started September and the sprint to Election Day with just $16 million remaining in the bank," CNN reported. "Trump has faced public pressure to provide more financial help to Republican Senate candidates, some of whom are struggling to compete financially with their Democratic rivals ahead of November’s general election."

On on Tuesday, GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell's PAC canceled $9.6 million in ads it had reserved in Arizona to help Blake Masters, is facing Sen. Mark Kelly, a former astronaut.

Read the full report.