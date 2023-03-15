Watch: Pro-Trump PAC brutally mocked over latest 'nuisance lawsuit'
Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis (Trump photo via AFP, DeSantis photo via Shutterstock)

A pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc., has filed a state ethics complaint against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, claiming that the governor, who is making preparations for a 2024 run for president, is in violation of the state's "resign-to-run" law by not stepping down from his current office.

In reality, DeSantis has not formally declared anything yet, and many state lawmakers have argued Florida's law doesn't apply in this case because DeSantis is not simultaneously seeking re-election to his current office.

On Wednesday, CNN's Gloria Borger ridiculed the ethics complaint with her fellow commentators.

"What do you make of this?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.

"Well, an ethics complaint filed by friends of Donald Trump is something I have a hard time getting my arms around, but it's a nuisance lawsuit," said Borger, adding sarcastically to laughter around the table, "Have you ever met a politician who was holding one elected office while seeking another? I've never met one."

"So this is just — gives us an indication that Donald Trump and his friends are willing to throw everything they possibly can at any time, at any moment against Ron DeSantis," she continued.

Watch video below or at this link.

Gloria Borger laughs at Trump PAC's legal fight with Ron DeSantis www.youtube.com

