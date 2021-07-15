'Dumbest confession ever': Trump mocked for denying 'coup' attempt by saying he'd never do one with Milley

Former president Donald Trump on Thursday issued a statement denying a bombshell report that top military officer Mark Milley feared he would attempt a Nazi-style coup.
"Despite massive Voter Fraud and Irregularities during the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, that we are now seeing play out in very big and important States, I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government. So ridiculous!" Trump wrote in the statement. "Sorry to inform you but an Election is my form of 'coup,' and if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley."
Trump went on to claim that he only hired Milley because former Defense Secretary James Mattis "could not stand him" and because President Barack Obama had fired him.
"I often act counter to people's advice who I don't respect," Trump wrote. "In any event, I lost respect for Milley when we walked together to St. John's Church (which was still smoldering from a Radical Left fire set the day before), side by side, a walk that has now been proven to be totally appropriate — and the following day Milley choked like a dog in front of the Fake News when they told him they thought he should not have been walking with the President, which turned out to be incorrect. He apologized profusely, making it a big story, instead of saying I am proud to walk with and protect the President of the United States. Had he said that, it would have been all over, no big deal, but I saw at that moment he had no courage or skill, certainly not the type of person I would be talking 'coup' with. I'm not into coups!"
