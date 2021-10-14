'I'm not into golden showers!' Leaked audio shows Trump still obsessed with salacious Steele dossier claims years later
Official White House photo of President Donald Trump walking in the rain.

Former President Donald Trump unexpectedly brought up salacious allegations made in the Steele dossier during a Thursday speech at a Florida retreat for GOP senators and donors.

Trump brought up the infamous "pee tape" allegation that was included in a dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

According to the dossier, which made several unproven claims about Trump's relationship with Moscow, Trump allegedly hired "a number of prostitutes to perform a 'gold showers' show in front of him" in the presidential suite of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow.

Audio of the former president's address to the National Republican Senatorial Committee in Palm Beach reviewed by The Washington Post revealed Trump's denial.

"I'm not into golden showers," Trump reportedly said. "You know the great thing, our great first lady--'That one,' she said, 'I don't believe that one.'"

