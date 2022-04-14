Saudi Arabia is ‘investing’ in Trump’s 2024 comeback as MBS partners with Republicans: WaPo editorial board

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is investing billions aid Donald Trump's 2024 political comeback according to a new editorial by The Washington Post.

The newspaper noted that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, approved giving $2 billion to former senior White House aide Jared Kushner even though he was warned the deal didn't make sense.

"It’s a troubling arrangement — in many ways," the editorial board noted. "The crown prince’s financial backing despite contrary business considerations looks to all the world like a lucrative reward to Mr. Kushner. And it creates the additional impression that what MBS is really investing in is not some real estate venture but the Trump family’s political future — specifically, a possible White House comeback by Mr. Kushner’s father-in-law if he runs again, and wins, in the 2024 presidential election."

U.S. intelligence has found MBS culpable for the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

"It is yet another sign — along with his refusal to raise crude oil production when the Biden administration sought help tamping down gas prices — that MBS sees his government not as a U.S. ally, but as the ally of one side in domestic partisan politics," the editorial board wrote. "We look forward, though not with bated breath, to Republican outrage over the Saudi-Kushner connection being at least equal to that being vented over Hunter Biden. There should be nothing partisan about ridding U.S. foreign policy of even the appearance of self-interest by those who conduct it."

The nexus between Republicans and MBS was also examined by Ali Al-Ahmed, the director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs, in a Washington Post column.

"For MBS, Kushner represents another powerful domestic proxy to interfere in American politics. The crown prince has not forgiven President Biden for speaking ill of him during the campaign and now he is out for blood. MBS has picked a side and has carefully cultivated ties with Republican leaders and former Trump official," Al-Ahmed wrote. "MBS expects a substantial return for the billions he is showering on Republican figures."

