Saudi Arabia funneling 'billions' to Trump family as former president launches comeback

On Thursday, Judd Legum laid out in his Popular Information blog the full extent to which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has poured money into the Trump family — as former President Donald Trump launches his third consecutive campaign for the White House ahead of 2024.
"The coverage of his announcement was broadly critical, focusing on the poor results of the candidates he endorsed in the 2022 midterms. Reports also noted some other issues complicating Trump's run, including his role in fomenting an insurrection and the federal criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents," reported Legum. "These stories virtually ignored one of the most significant developments since Trump left the White House: his expanding financial relationship with Saudi Arabia. Since Trump left office, entities controlled by the Saudi government, a repressive regime responsible for the murder of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, have sent billions to Trump and his family members."
The total investment from the Saudis, Legum estimated, is in the "billions."
To begin with, wrote Legum, "The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has spent billions creating LIV, a new golf tour. Two of LIV's eight tournaments in 2022 were held at Trump-owned golf courses, including the season-ending championship at Trump Doral in Florida." Then there is the PIF's investment into Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, through his real estate business: "The full board of PIF, led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, overruled the committee's recommendation and decided to invest $2 billion. Under the deal, Kushner will receive a $25 million annual management fee, plus a percentage of any profits." This deal was approved by the Saudi royals over the objections of PIF officials who recommended against it.
And then there is another Trump licensing deal in the works with a private company closely linked to the Saudi royals, Legum continued: "Earlier this week, Trump 'struck a deal with a Saudi-based real estate company to license its name to a housing and golf complex that will be built in Oman.' The agreement was made 'with Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest real estate companies, for the project.' Under the arrangement, Trump will receive 'a cut of condo sales or golf course revenue in exchange for allowing its name to be used.' The proceeds could be considerable since the project is estimated to cost $1.6 billion and 'will include an estimated 3,500 residential units, luxury retail and 450 rooms at the hotels.'"
All of this comes amid reporting that MBS "preferred" Trump as president and privately mocks President Joe Biden. It also comes as Saudi Arabia brokered a global drawdown of oil production by OPEC, reportedly overriding objections from other OPEC member states, a move that the U.S. claims is a deliberate attempt to hurt its economy and blunt the effectiveness of European sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.
Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins lost her cool in court Thursday, according to reporters in the room.
Mother Jones reporter Dan Friedman was live tweeting the trial dealing with the crimes surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. Watkins, an Army veteran from Ohio, has said that the jury is already against her.
Testifying before the court on Wednesday, she described herself as another "idiot."
"At any point did anyone say, 'Now it's time to enter the Capitol? Now it's time to stop the certification," her attorney, Jonathan Crisp, asked.
"No, sir," Watkins said, "I thought the certification was over."
Once inside, however, Watkins said she became more "pissed off" over what she called the stolen election, as well as pain due to broken ribs.
By Thursday, she was asked questions by assistant US Attorney Alexandra Hughes about her experience and her testimony.
"Despite the fact you were charged with obstructing an official proceeding, you never said that you believed there was no official proceeding to obstruct," said Hughes.
That's when Watkins lost her cool talking about her fight with the police.
"I was angry!" she said. "I accepted full responsibility for what happened in this hallway, And I know that opens me up criminal responsibility. I know that I’m gonna get charged [she likely meant convicted] for it. I get it."
When she was pressed on the claim that her violent rhetoric didn't connect to her conduct on Jan. 6, Friedman said that Watkins completely lost her compose and said loudly: "Half this country feels this way still. Half this country still feels disenfranchised by this election! We didn't have a free and fair election!"
Friedman said it seemed like a "disaster" for defense attorneys.
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) pleaded with reporters not to ask questions about Jan. 6 while announcing an investigation into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Just days after the 2022 midterm elections, House Republicans on the Oversight and Judiciary Committees held a joint press conference to announce their investigations.
At one point, reporters asked if the investigations would include the fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is expected to be the House Judiciary Committee chairman but would not give a straight answer.
"Do you think the Jan. 6 insurrectionists have been wrongly imprisoned?" the reporter wondered.
"I didn't say anything!" Jordan exclaimed. "All I said is we're going to look at the politics of the Justice Department based on the fact that we have had 14 different — actually more than 14 now — whistleblowers come talk to us."
"If we could keep it about Hunter Biden," Comer pleaded. "This is kind of a big deal we think. If we can keep it about Hunter Biden that would be great."
Another reporter pressed about the future of the Jan. 6 Committee.
Comer seemed exasperated.
"I think that's a question for Kevin McCarthy," he said.
Imagine an old-growth forest in the fading light of a summer evening. As the last of the sun’s rays disappear beneath the horizon, a tiny flash catches your eye.
You turn around, hold your breath; it blinks again, hovering 2 feet above the leaf litter. Across the dusky glade, a fleeting response. Then another one, and another, and within minutes flickering fireflies spread all over the quiet woods.
At first they seem disorganized. But soon a few coordinated pairs appear, little tandems flashing on the same tempo twice a second. Pairs coalesce into triads, quintuplets, and suddenly the entire forest is pulsating with a common, glittering beat. The swarm has reached synchrony.
Fireflies at Congaree National Park flash in unison. Video by Mac Stone
Synchrony is ubiquitous throughout the universe, from electron clouds to biological cycles and planetary orbits. But synchrony is a complex concept with many ramifications. It encompasses various shapes and forms, usually revealed by mathematics and later explored in nature.
Take the firefly swarm. Wait a little longer and among the illuminated chorus, something else appears: Some discordant flashers secede and continue off-beat. They blink at the same pace but keep a resolute delay with their conformist peers. Could this be evidence of a phenomenon predicted by mathematical equations but never seen in nature before?
Synchrony, with a twist
Twenty years ago, while digging deeper into the equations that form the framework of synchrony, physicists Dorjsuren Battogtokh and Yoshiki Kuramoto noticed something peculiar. Under specific circumstances, their mathematical solutions would describe an ambivalent ensemble, showing widespread synchrony interspersed with some erratic, free-floating constituents.
Their model relied on a collection of abstract clocks, called oscillators, that have a tendency to align with their neighbors. The nonuniform state was surprising, because the equations assumed all oscillators were perfectly identical and similarly connected to others.
Spontaneous breaking of underlying symmetry is something that typically bothers physicists. We cherish the idea that some order in the fabric of a system should translate into similar order in its large-scale dynamics. If oscillators are indistinguishable, they should either all get in sync, or all remain chaotic – not show differentiated behaviors.
It piqued the curiosity of many, including mathematicians Daniel Abrams and Steven Strogatz, who named the phenomenon “chimera.” In Greek mythology, the Chimera was a hybrid monster made of parts of incongruous animals – so a fitting name for a hodgepodge of mismatched clusters of oscillators.
At first, chimeras were rare in mathematical models, requiring a very specific set of parameters to materialize. Over time, learning where to scout, theorists began to uncover them in many variations of these models, dubbing them “breathing,” “twisted,” “multiheaded” and other eerie epithets. Still, it remained mysterious whether these theoretical chimeras were also possible in the physical world – or merely a mathematical myth.
A decade later, a few ingenious experiments set up in physics laboratories yielded the elusive chimeras. They involved finely tuned networks of interactions between sophisticated oscillators. While proving that engineering the coexistence of coherence and incoherence was a delicate, but possible, venture, they left the deeper question unanswered: Could mathematical chimeras also exist within the natural world?
It turned out it would take a tiny luminescent insect to shed light on them.
The underside of a male Photuris frontalis firefly, its light-producing organ in the rear.
As a postdoc in the Peleg Lab at the University of Colorado, I work on deciphering the inner workings of firefly swarms. Our approach builds on the foundations of a little-known niche within modern physics: animal collective behavior. Simply put, the overarching objective is to reveal and characterize spontaneous, unsupervised large-scale patterns in the dynamics of groups of animals. We then investigate how these self-organized patterns emerge from individual interactions.
Advised by knowledgeable firefly experts, my colleagues and I drove across the country to Congaree National Park in South Carolina to chase Photuris frontalis, one of few North American species known to synchronize. We set up our cameras in a small forest clearing among the loblolly pines. Soon after the first flickers poked through the twilight, we observed a very rhythmic, precise synchrony, apparently as clean as predicted by equations.
This was an enchanting experience, yet one that left me reflective. I worried that this display was too orderly to let us infer anything from it. Physicists learn about things by looking at their natural fluctuations. Here, there seemed to be little variability to investigate.
In an asynchronous group, individual flashes spread randomly over time. In a synchronous group, flashes cluster around specific instants. In a chimera state, a smaller group blinks to its own beat, keeping a delay from the synchronized main group. It shows up as smaller peaks between the main spikes.
Raphael Sarfati
Synchrony manifests itself in the data in the form of sharp spikes in the graph of the number of flashes over time. These peaks indicate that most flashes occur at the same instant. When they don’t, the trace looks irregular, like scribbles. In our plots, I first saw nothing but the flawless comblike pattern of impeccable synchrony.
It turned out the chimera was hiding in plain sight, but I had to roam further along the data to encounter it. There, in between the spikes of the light chorus, some shorter peaks indicated smaller factions in sync among themselves but not with the main group. I called them “characters.” Together with the synchronized chorus, these incongruous characters make up the chimera.
Like in the ancient Greek theater, the chorus sets the background while characters create the action. The two groups are intertwined, roaming the same stage, as we revealed from the three-dimensional reconstruction of the swarm. Despite the split in their rhythm, their spatial dynamics appear indistinguishable. Characters don’t seem to congregate or follow one another.
This unexpectedly intermingled self-organization raises even more questions. Do characters among the swarm consciously decide to break away, maybe to signal their emancipation? Or do they spontaneously find themselves trapped off-beat? Can mathematical insights enlighten the social dynamics at play among luminous beetles?