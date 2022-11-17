'Making their own job difficult': CNN analyst rips prosecutors for dragging their feet on Trump probes

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig had some tough words on Thursday for prosecutors at both the United States Department of Justice and the Fulton County District Attorney's office for the slow pace of their investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Honig specifically asked why it took so long for the Fulton County DA to open a probe into Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election when they had plenty of evidence to work with starting nearly two years ago.

"Let's remember, the key piece of evidence that the Fulton County DA has here is the call, the tape of the call between Donald Trump and Brad Raffensperger," he said. "You know when that became public? Before January 6th, 2021. We are now coming up on nearly two years. This district attorney did not even impanel a grand jury until a year and a half in, until this past summer."

Honig said that the Fulton County DA wasn't the only one that appeared to be dragging its feet.

"That applies to the Fulton County DA, that applies to the Justice Department," he said. "And people say, well, these things take time. Of course, they do! I know, I was a prosecutor for 14 years! But not that much time, not two years. I have seen, we have all seen DOJ move with remarkable speed when the situation requires it, but we're going on two years and I think ultimately, when it comes down to a jury, I think they're making their own job, these prosecutors are making their own job even more difficult."

Watch the video below or at this link.