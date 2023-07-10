Saudi-backed golf tournament gets moved to Trump's Doral club
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Donald Trump (Photo by Bandar al-Jaloud for AFP)

Former President Donald Trump's long-struggling golf club in Miami, Florida will soon get a big financial boost thanks to a golf tournament funded in part by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

ESPN reports that the Saudi-back LIV Golf League will have its $50 million team championship this October at Trump National Doral even though it had originally been scheduled to take place in November in Saudi Arabia.

"We're thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion," LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement touting the championship's move to the former president's resort. "The team concept has come to life this year in exciting new ways as our players and fans embrace the launch of team golf. We're building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can't-miss LIV Golf event."

Trump has regularly expressed support for the Saudi-backed golf tournament despite the fact that many families of victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks have urged him against it. Recently declassified documents showed direct connections between some Saudi nationals and the 9/11 hijackers.

Additionally, the former president getting business from the tournament is sure to raise eyebrows given that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, scored a $2 billion commitment from the Saudis to his Affinity Partners investment fund, despite the fact that leaked documents show the Saudi wealth fund's own advisers warned it was risky.

