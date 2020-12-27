GOP lawmaker accuses colleagues of using Trump's election fraud claims to 'scam' supporters out of money

With CNN reporting that a few GOP lawmakers in both chambers are still making plans to dispute the Electoral College votes when they convene on January 6th, a senior Republican in the Senate said it will be a waste of time and not to bother.



According to the report, some House members are making plans to disrupt the proceedings -- which in most years is just a formality -- with Donald Trump egging them on by insisting the election was stolen from him.



According to the CNN report, House members need a senator to voice their objections that would force the "Senate GOP conference to take a politically toxic vote on whether they're siding with Trump or not."



The hopes currently lie with incoming Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) who has admitted he is open to the idea of lending the president a helping hand.



"Tuberville, who beat Trump's former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Republican primary, left the door open last week to objections to the Electoral College results. Tuberville's comments prompted Trump to tweet multiple stories about the new Alabama senator potentially defying McConnell and speak to him over the weekend<' the reports states.



That led Sen John Thune (R-SD), the number two Republican in the Senate, to pour cold water on the idea that other Republicans will join in and try and overturn the election of former Vice President Joe Biden.



"In the Senate, it would go down like a shot dog," Thune told reporters. "I just don't think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be."



The report goes on to note that there was an attempt in 2004 to deny the election of former President George W. Bush that failed.

The CNN report adds, "Congress will count the Electoral College votes in a joint session of Congress on January 6, which represents Trump's final chance to try to overturn the election result he lost to Biden. In reality, Trump's Republican allies have virtually zero chance of changing the result, only to delay the inevitable affirmation of Biden as the Electoral College winner and the next president."



