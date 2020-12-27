GOP lawmaker accuses colleagues of using Trump's election fraud claims to 'scam' supporters out of money

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) accused congressional colleagues with his own party of using Donald Trump's claims of a stolen election to run "grifting scams" on their supporters to raise cash for their own future campaigns.
Speaking with host Dana Bash, Kinzinger -- one of the few Republicans willing to criticize the outgoing president-- painted a scathing portrait of his own party.
Addressing the attempts of the president to get GOP lawmakers to overturn the election, Kinzinger told the host, "All that is being done is certain members of Congress and the president and thought leaders on Twitter getting retweets, getting followers and raising money on this scam. It is a scam."
"It is going to disappoint the people that believe this election was stolen, who think this is an opportunity to change it," he added. "But instead of being disappointed in the people that led them on this grifting scam, they will somehow, you know, try to convince these people that it was the RINOs [Republicans In Name Only] in Congress, or something like that, and not the Constitution that prevents this from happening in the first place."
"We talk about the Constitution, we have to follow it, and I'm sorry if that doesn't mean the outcome was what you wanted," he added.
Watch below:
Kinzinger on possibility of Republicans challenging Electoral College results on Jan. 6: "This is a scam ... the re… https://t.co/SoL2sTPNzs— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1609080716.0