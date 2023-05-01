A senior Scottish official has made it clear he has no plans to involve himself with former President Donald Trump's visit to the nation this week, reported The Independent.

"Asked last week if he will meet Mr. Trump, who has made controversial statements about Muslims in the past, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: 'I would find it difficult, I have to say, to meet with him without raising the significance of concerns I have of the remarks that he’s made in the past,'" the newspaper reported.

The First Minister is the head of the Scottish government.

Trump arrived in Scotland Monday to golf resorts he owns in Turnberry and Aberdeen in Scotland, and at Doonbeg in Ireland.

"It's great to be home," he said on arrival, the Independent reported.

The Turnberry resort was a source of controversy during his presidency after it was revealed the U.S. Air Force paid Trump's business to lodge crews on the property dozens of times. The Air Force investigated these payments and concluded they were legal.

According to BBC News, "Mr Trump, who is running for the White House again in 2024, is visiting Scotland as a private individual. It is understood there is no requirement on the Scottish or UK governments to pay for special security."

All of this comes as Trump faces a series of legal fights at home, including criminal charges in Manhattan over business fraud surrounding his alleged $130,000 hush payment to an adult film star, and the civil rape case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, which began last week.