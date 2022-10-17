Trump Organization charged Secret Service 'exorbitant' rates to stay in hotels

The records show that the Trump Organization charged "as much as five times more than the government rate for agents to stay overnight at Trump hotels," which essentially meant Trump was making money for himself by directly overcharging taxpayers.
In one particularly egregious example, the records show that Trump's since-sold Washington D.C. hotel charged agents $1,185 per night to stay there, which far exceeds the approved government rate for hotel accommodations.
"The exorbitant rates charged to the Secret Service and agents’ frequent stays at Trump-owned properties raise significant concerns about the former President’s self-dealing and may have resulted in a taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses," she wrote in a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.
The new records also contradict claims made by Eric Trump that the hotels only charged the Secret Service "at cost" for their stays.
Netflix on Monday defended its latest series of "The Crown" after former British prime minister John Major lashed out at a story line showing King Charles plotting to oust the late queen.
Major's tenure as prime minister from 1990-1997 covered a turbulent period for the royals that included the divorce of Charles and his wife Princess Diana.
But reported scenes in the fifth series -- defended by streaming giant Netflix as a "fictionalized dramatization" -- have incensed the former premier.
In one scene, heir to the throne Charles attempts to draw Major into a conspiracy to force the abdication of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
A statement issued by Major's office castigated Netflix for the scenes describing them as "damaging and malicious fiction".
"There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any possible abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II -- nor was such an improbable and improper subject ever raised by the then Prince of Wales (or Sir John)," it added.
"The Crown" has been wildly successful but has also faced criticism over its fictional story lines.
In one episode from series two, the queen's late husband Prince Philip is blamed by his own father for the death of one of his sisters in an air crash.
His father tells him that his sister had only been making the journey to the UK that ended in her death because Philip's bad behavior meant he was banned from visiting her in Germany.
"You are the reason we are all here, burying my favorite child," his father Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark tells him at her funeral.
'Terribly dishonest'
Writer William Shawcross, who wrote a biography of the late queen's mother, on Monday called "The Crown" "an odious series, filled with lies and half-truths".
In a letter published in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, he accused Netflix and writer Peter Morgan of a campaign to destroy the monarchy "by lies".
Shawcross told AFP the royal family were unique in that unlike other prominent families they were not in a position to sue.
He said it made them "sitting ducks for someone like Morgan who detests them and has a political agenda".
He said the story line about Philip's sister was totally factually incorrect and that "Philip was incredibly upset by it".
"The two people who have been most abused in the series are Prince Philip and... King Charles," he said, adding that Morgan steered clear of targeting the queen for such treatment because of her popularity.
"It ('The Crown') is very clever. It is full of lies but they are disguised in lace and velvet. There is no real disclaimer it is terribly dishonest.... disgraceful," he said.
Health warning needed?
"The Crown" rejected the criticism, insisting that the series "has always been presented as a drama based on historical events".
"Series five is a fictional dramatization, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family –- one that has already been scrutinized and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians," a spokeswoman told the PA news agency on Monday.
Netflix suspended filming of the drama last month "as a mark of respect" following the death of Elizabeth at the age of 96.
The monarch famously vowed on her 21st birthday to serve her country "my whole life", meaning that her son Charles only acceded to the throne at the age of 73.
The fourth season, which depicted the ill-fated marriage of Charles and Diana, last year swept the Emmys, winning best outstanding drama series as well as a host of acting awards for its stars including Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor.
But the series also prompted Britain's then Culture Minister Oliver Dowden to say in 2020 he planned to write to Netflix and request that a "health warning" be displayed before "The Crown" so viewers were aware it was a work of fiction.
The new series, which will launch on November 9, features recast roles with Dominic West starring as Charles, while Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana and Imelda Staunton the queen.
The report states, "So, in the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, with the GOP’s pickup prospects fading in states like Arizona and Georgia, national Republicans are looking for backup opportunities and holding out hope that O’Dea can eke out an upset in a state that’s on the bluer side of purple. With the Senate locked in at 50-50, Republicans need to gain just one seat to tip the chamber’s balance in their favor. But neither party currently has the upper hand as Election Day nears, and key races in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia remain too close to call."
According to Dick Wadhams, former chair of the Colorado Republican Party, "Bennet has not put this away. He’s had this huge spending edge, and yet he has to beg and plead for the president to come out here to do something that Bennet could not get done in the Senate.”
But Trump who trashed O'Dea in a rant on Monday.
"There’s this RINO character in the Great State of Colorado, Joe O’Dea, that is running against the incumbent Democrat for the United States Senate, who is having a good old time saying that he wants to “distance” himself from President Trump, and other slightly nasty things," he wrote. "He should look at the Economy, Inflation, Energy Independence, defeating ISIS, the Strongest EVER Border, Great Trade Deals, & much more, before he speaks. MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths. Good luck Joe!"
Texas school districts have begun distribution of DNA kits to parents mandating they be made available after GOP Governor Greg Abbott signed a law last year. The availability of the kits comes in the wake of the horrific mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers were slaughtered earlier this year in May.
"The state Legislature passed a law in spring 2021 requiring the Texas Education Agency to give inkless in-home fingerprint and DNA identification cards to each public school system in Texas," The Houston Chronicle reports. "The kits will be made available at each primary-level campus. The cards are intended to be kept by guardians who can give them to law enforcement in order to potentially help find missing or trafficked children."
The kits are available to any parent or guardian who requests them. They can be used to identify the bodies of their children in the event of another school mass shooting, or other event where it is difficult to ID a child.
“When you put it in the light of Uvalde, it’s one of the most macabre things you could think about,” Bob Sanborn, president of the nonprofit Children at Risk, told The Chronicle.
Brandi Smith, an Emmy award-winning anchor and reporter at KHOU responded to the news, saying on social media that a "follower forwarded me the email about the DNA kits he received from Clear Creek ISD last week. He identified himself as retired Army and added these kits were used prior to soldiers deploying to Iraq or Afghanistan. Let that sink in."
Gun violence prevention activist Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, blasted the move.
"Texas Gov Greg Abbott is choosing to send DNA kits to schools that parents can use to identify their children’s bodies AFTER they’ve been murdered rather than pass gun safety laws to proactively protect their lives," she wrote, urging Texans to vote for Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the gubernatorial race.
Last month Everytown, the grassroots "movement of parents, students, survivors, educators, gun owners & concerned citizens fighting to end gun violence and build safer communities," posted a chart showing the relationship between strong gun laws and lower gun violence.
"The states with the strongest gun laws—like California—have the lowest gun death rates. That’s not a coincidence," the group, which includes Moms Demand Action, writes.
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, believed to be mulling a potential 2024 presidential run, also criticized prioritizing DNA test kits over changing gun laws.
"Greg Abbott’s solution to gun violence? Send DNA kits to schools so parents can identify their kids’ bodies AFTER they’ve been shot and killed."
On its website, Everytown ranks the Lone Star State 34th in the country for "Gun Law Strength," adds, "Texas has weak gun laws. The state does not require a person to pass a criminal background check before purchasing a firearm from an unlicensed seller. Texas also allows people with carry licenses to carry concealed firearms on college and university campuses. Texas even allows some staff and teachers to carry firearms in K-12 schools."
"In an average year, 3,647 people die by guns in Texas," the group notes.
Incumbent Governor Abbott is running for re-election against Democrat Beto O'Rourke. FiveThirtyEight reports the Texas Republican is polling about seven points higher than the former U.S. Congressman.
"Among the countless chilling details to emerge from the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas," The New York Times reported back in May, "was this: The authorities had asked parents waiting in agony for news about their children to give DNA samples."
"The request suggests that some of the 19 children who were killed may have been so severely wounded and grouped so closely together that they were difficult to identify, according to experts in medical forensics."
Eulalio Diaz Jr., a justice of the peace forced to act as a medical examiner in Uvalde, "tried to spare the parents as much pain as possible, hoping to positively identify the murdered children through descriptions their parents gave of clothing they wore to school that day, of photos parents showed him."
"But it wasn’t enough," NBC added. "The bodies were too shot up. The Texas Rangers ordered DNA swabs of family members."
Earlier this month Uvalde families joined together, saying, "Greg Abbott has abandoned us."