Trump Organization charged Secret Service 'exorbitant' rates to stay in hotels
Donald Trump (AFP)

Newly unearthed records show that the Trump Organization charged the United States Secret Service "exorbitant" rates to stay at their hotels as they guarded Donald Trump, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

The records show that the Trump Organization charged "as much as five times more than the government rate for agents to stay overnight at Trump hotels," which essentially meant Trump was making money for himself by directly overcharging taxpayers.

In one particularly egregious example, the records show that Trump's since-sold Washington D.C. hotel charged agents $1,185 per night to stay there, which far exceeds the approved government rate for hotel accommodations.

In total, taxpayers gave the Trump Organization at least $1.4 million to house Secret Service agents on the company's properties, which Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) argued was a sign of significant corruption.

READ MORE: Jan. 6 rioter lashes out at Biden for 'poisoning' the 'entire nation' against him

"The exorbitant rates charged to the Secret Service and agents’ frequent stays at Trump-owned properties raise significant concerns about the former President’s self-dealing and may have resulted in a taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses," she wrote in a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

The new records also contradict claims made by Eric Trump that the hotels only charged the Secret Service "at cost" for their stays.

SmartNews