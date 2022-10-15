Trump insider with ties to the Secret Service facing new scrutiny after latest Jan. 6 revelations

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig claimed her sources state that the Jan. 6 committee will seek to re-interview two former Secret Service officials with close ties to Donald Trump after new revelations about the insurrection have come to light.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Leonnig singled out Tony Ornato, who served as White House Deputy Chief of Staff after leaving the Secret Service, as a person of interest that investigators would like to re-interview.

Following revelations that the intelligence services were warning about possible violence following the Jan 6th "Stop the Steal" rally headed by the former president, Leonnig suggested the committee would like to prod Ornato's memory as well as the head of Trump's security detail.

"Let me tell you what I know from sources, which is that they have said that both Tony Ornato, who was a senior Secret Service executive that was then serving, oddly enough, as the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, a political role helping Donald Trump, and Bobby Engel, who was the head of President Trump's security detail, are likely to be re-interviewed."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Former US attorney singles out the 'criminal act' that will lead Merrick Garland to indict Trump



"The question that has arisen for the committee is to, first, that both men have said that they didn't recall certain things, and they didn't see any intel of concern, they don't remember certain things happening that other witnesses said happened and the record seemed to raise serious concerns about the possibility that they could not have known these things," she continued.

"The most important and obvious so far is Tony Ornato's claim that he was not aware of any intelligence that posed a threat to the protectees that they protect, the president and vice president," she elaborated. "That is just impossible."

Watch below or at the link: