Trump insider with ties to the Secret Service facing new scrutiny after latest Jan. 6 revelations

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig claimed her sources state that the Jan. 6 committee will seek to re-interview two former Secret Service officials with close ties to Donald Trump after new revelations about the insurrection have come to light.
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Leonnig singled out Tony Ornato, who served as White House Deputy Chief of Staff after leaving the Secret Service, as a person of interest that investigators would like to re-interview.
Following revelations that the intelligence services were warning about possible violence following the Jan 6th "Stop the Steal" rally headed by the former president, Leonnig suggested the committee would like to prod Ornato's memory as well as the head of Trump's security detail.
"Let me tell you what I know from sources, which is that they have said that both Tony Ornato, who was a senior Secret Service executive that was then serving, oddly enough, as the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, a political role helping Donald Trump, and Bobby Engel, who was the head of President Trump's security detail, are likely to be re-interviewed."
"The question that has arisen for the committee is to, first, that both men have said that they didn't recall certain things, and they didn't see any intel of concern, they don't remember certain things happening that other witnesses said happened and the record seemed to raise serious concerns about the possibility that they could not have known these things," she continued.
"The most important and obvious so far is Tony Ornato's claim that he was not aware of any intelligence that posed a threat to the protectees that they protect, the president and vice president," she elaborated. "That is just impossible."
During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade emphatically stated that she believes Attorney General Merrick Garland will files charges against Donald Trump and then singled out a specific criminal act that will be the basis for the indictment.
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, the former prosecutor stated that she believes that Garland will actually charge the former president in order to back up his statement that no one is above the law.
Asked by the MSNBC host what would be the easiest charge to file against Trump, she claimed his attempts to get former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election has all the hallmarks of a slam-dunk case.
After stating, "I think that there's been a public perception that Merrick Garland is moving too slowly or cowardly or he is afraid to bring charges," she added, " We will see charges against Donald Trump."
"I think everybody's looking for the big charge of tying Donald Trump to the seditious conspiracy; that's a hard one to prove his connections to the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. Maybe it's there and it sounds like they're looking there," she elaborated. "They have given cooperation agreements to a number of those charged with seditious conspiracy already."
"But I think you can make the case by showing a conspiracy to defraud the United States by the pressure he applied to Mike Pence," she explained. "The lie is the fraud, the pressure on Mike Pence is the criminal act, and that is a serious crime: trying to interfere with the lawful transfer of presidential power. So I think that case is there and I think Merrick Garland will charge it."
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
While the liver can regenerate itself, it can’t be endlessly donated for transplants.
Key players in liver regeneration
The liver performs over 500 key functions in your body, including producing proteins that carry fat through the body, converting excess glucose into glycogen for storage and breaking down toxins like ammonia, among others.
Liver cells, or hepatocytes, take on these many tasks by a divide-and-conquer strategy, also called zonation. This separates the liver into three zones with different tasks, and cells are directed to perform specialized functions by turning on specific genes active in each zone. However, exactly what controls the expression of these genes has been poorly understood.
Over the past two decades, my team and other labs have identified one group of 19 proteins called Wnts that play an important role in controlling liver function and regeneration. While researchers know that Wnt proteins help activate the repair process in damaged liver cells, which ones actually control zonation and regeneration, as well as their exact location in the liver, have been a mystery.
Liver disease progresses in four stages.
To identify these proteins and where they came from, my team and I used a new technology called molecular cartography to identify how strongly and where 100 liver function genes are active. We found that only two of 19 Wnt genes, Wnt2 and Wnt9b, were functionally present in the liver. We also found that Wnt2 and Wnt9b were located in the endothelial cells lining the blood vessels in zone 3 of the liver, an area that plays a role in a number of metabolic functions.
To our surprise, eliminating these two Wnt genes resulted in all liver cells expressing only genes typically limited to zone 1, significantly limiting the liver’s overall function. This finding suggests that liver cells experience an ongoing push and pull in gene activation that can modify their functions, and Wnt is the master regulator of this process.
Eliminating the two Wnt genes from endothelial cells also completely stopped liver cell division, and thus regeneration, after partial surgical removal of the liver.
Liver regeneration after Tylenol overdose
We then decided to test whether a new drug could help recover liver zonation and regeneration. This drug, an antibody called FL6.13, shares similar functions with Wnt proteins, including activating liver regeneration.
Over the course of two days, we gave this drug to mice that were genetically engineered to lack Wnt2 and Wnt9b in their liver endothelial cells. We found that the drug was able to nearly completely recover liver cell division and repair functions.
Left untreated, fatty liver disease can lead to severe damage.
Lastly, we wanted to test how well this drug worked to repair the liver after Tylenol overdose. Tylenol, or acetaminophen, is an over-the-counter medication commonly used to treat fever and pain. However, an overdose of Tylenol can cause severe liver damage. Without immediate medical attention, it can lead to liver failure and death. Tylenol poisoning is one of the most common causes of severe liver injury requiring liver transplantation in the U.S. Despite this, there is currently only one medication available to treat it, and it is only able to prevent liver damage if taken shortly after overdose.
We tested our new drug on mice with liver damage from toxic doses of Tylenol. We found that one dose was able to decrease liver injury biomarkers – proteins the liver releases when injured – in the blood and reduce liver tissue death. These findings indicate that liver cell repair and tissue regeneration are occurring.
Reducing the need for transplantation
One way to address liver transplantation shortages is to improve treatments for liver diseases. While current medications can effectively cure hepatitis C, a viral infection that causes liver inflammation, other liver diseases haven’t seen the same progress. Because very few effective treatments are available for illnesses like nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and alcoholic liver disease, many patients worsen and end up needing a liver transplant.
My team and I believe that improving the liver’s ability to repair itself could help circumvent the need for transplantation. Further study of drugs that promote liver regeneration may help curb the burden of liver disease worldwide.