‘Surly’ Trump has ‘voiced extreme self-pity’ after scheme to overturn the election failed: CNN

The leader of the free world is reportedly in a psychotic spiral following his rejection by the voters and failure to overturn the results of the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

In a new report, CNN contrasted Trump's mental collapse to the increasingly public role of Vice President Mike Pence, who CNN notes is acting "decidedly more presidential" than the actual president.

"After an extended period of estrangement after Trump called Pence a "p*ssy" and lambasted him in front of a crowd that later stormed the US Capitol to hunt him, Trump and Pence are now speaking," CNN reported. "But many in Pence's orbit remain furious at how Trump behaved the day of the insurrection attempt, which brought rioters within seconds of encountering Pence and members of his family in the hallways outside the Senate chamber. Trump did not call to check on Pence's safety during the ordeal."

"In recent days, Pence has emerged as a more visible figure than the President, who has appeared only in recorded videos filmed by White House staff. While many of Trump's advisers have encouraged him to deliver a farewell address, either live or recorded, has has seemed disinterested and non-committal. He's voiced extreme self-pity, according to people familiar with the conversations, and has become surly because more Republicans aren't defending him," CNN reported.