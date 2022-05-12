Trump-endorsed 'freaks and liars' are making Republicans worried about midterm chances: Morning Joe

Former President Donald Trump's endorsed candidate is struggling in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary, but MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said voters don't have any good choices in that race.

Right-wing commentator Kathy Barnette is surging against the Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz and MAGA candidate David McCormick, and the "Morning Joe" host said the former president's endorsed candidates were upending Senate races across the country and endangering GOP chances in November.

"You look what's happening in Pennsylvania, who is likely to win there," Scarborough said. "If Herschel Walker wins in Georgia, you look at J.D.Vance in Ohio, and you really want to look at crazy? Look at what's happening in Arizona. This is the madness. You look at their Senate candidate who is ahead, the gubernatorial candidate, they're all conspiracy theorists."

"Republicans, like, this is a layup, running against these Democrats, this is -- the Democrats are the Washington Generals this year," he added.

IN OTHER NEWS: More 'blowback' for Putin as Finland applies for NATO membership

Scarborough compared these Trump-backed candidates to former Rep. Todd Akin, a Missouri Republican who saw his 2012 Senate campaign implode after claiming that victims of "legitimate rape" rarely get pregnant.

"Remember Todd Akin, who was so easy to beat?" Scarborough said. "These people are making Todd Akin look like Everett Dirkson -- they're that crazy."

"They're freaks," he added. "You look at what they're saying, they're freaks and liars."



