Trump issues statement in support of Jan. 6 rioters — two days ahead of DC rally

Donald Trump reportedly views an upcoming rally for jailed Jan 6 rioters as a "setup" -- but he issued a public statement of support two days before the event is set to take place in Washington, D.C.

The twice-impeached one-term president doesn't intend to appear at the "Justice for J6" rally organized by former campaign operative Matt Braynard, which sources say he sees as a way to make him look bad, but he publicly backed the jailed supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn his election loss.

"Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election," Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter by spokeswoman Liz Harrington.

Law enforcement has issued warnings that the Sept. 18 rally could spark another round of violence in Washington, and lawmakers have been cautioned to stay away from the Capitol as a precaution.

"In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice," Trump added. "In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!"



