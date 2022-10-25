Trump Organization fraud case is a 'show trial' with no real criminal penalties: former US attorney
Trump speaking at a rally in 2019. (Shutterstock.com)

Former US Attorney Glenn Kirschner is calling out the "show trial" of the Trump Organization and the perks they doled out to employees.

"I don't think anyone watching the show has any confidence that Trump is ever going to pay a price for not paying taxes for 15 years," Kirschner told MSNBC's Joy Reid on Monday. "A $1.5 million fine, that's the max they can do. They can't dissolve the company? You can not pay taxes for 15 years, commit blatant tax fraud, and that's it? You can steal documents and get away with it, take home your White House classified documents. It's almost as if Trump is above the law and I think the courts are making that clear."

He expanded on the comments on his YouTube channel "Justice Matters," where he explained that "prosecutors indicted the Trump Org. for being run as a criminal organization for 15 years. Stealing from the city tax-payers in New York. Stealing from the state tax-payers in New York, not to mention stealing from the federal government."

Kirschner said that Alvin Bragg basically gave Trump's CFO Allen Weisselberg a "sweetheart deal" if he pleads guilty to everything. Instead of a lengthy prison sentence, he will go to Rikers Island for five months.

"Just testify against the Trump Org. No, no no. You don't have to testify against Donald Trump," Kirschner said, pretending to be Bragg's office. "We're not going to hold him accountable. We're just going to charge the chief financial officer for running the Trump Org. as a criminal fraud."

Instead of charging those who participated in the fraud, Kirschner explained they're only going after the company itself as if the company is a person.

"Giving Donald Trump a complete pass, even though it's his namesake," he charged. "He benefited from this 15-year-long scheme to defraud in the first degree. He lined his own pockets. Everybody around him was committing crimes, but we're going to give him a pass."

He noted that two prosecutors who formerly worked under Bragg said that there was enough evidence to indict and convict Donald Trump. Still, Bragg is giving Trump a pass, Kirschner explained.

"I've been hoping that some really industrious investigative journalist would dig into why Alvin Bragg acted the way he did, giving Donald Trump that gift," said Kirschner.

Watch the video below.

The Trump Organization "show trial" kicks off today. But Donald Trump will not be held accountable www.youtube.com

