'Out of touch lunatic': Trump slams Jack Smith while pushing to delay trial

Donald Trump on Thursday pushed back on Jack Smith's request for a January 2024 trial in the elections conspiracy case, seeking a trial "after the election" and calling the special counsel an "out of touch lunatic."

Trump took to Truth Social, his own social media site, to attack the man prosecuting him in multiple criminal cases.

"Deranged Jack Smith has just asked for a trial on the Biden Indictment to take place on January 2nd., just ahead of the important Iowa Caucuses. Only an out of touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA!" Trump wrote Thursday.

Trump continued:

"Such a trial, which should never take place due to my First Amendment Rights, and massive BIDEN CORRUPTION, should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION. The same with other Fake Biden Indictments. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

