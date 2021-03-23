Trump's social media platform could put him in even more legal peril

Former President Donald Trump's reported plans to launch his own social media network are being met with skepticism by many tech journalists, and a new report from Fast Company shows why the former president could put himself in greater legal jeopardy if he creates his own answer to Twitter.
In particular, the report argues that Trump may come to deeply regret creating a social media network if Congress grants him his long-stated wish to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which would open up social networks to lawsuits for defamatory or violent content posted on their platforms.
"Whatever happens to Section 230 this year, a Trump social network would have to play by those rules, just like every other social media site," writes Fast Company. "Judging by the posts of Trump supporters on right-wing social networks such as Gab and Parler, the possibility of legal exposure could be considerable."
Trump is already facing major legal investigations into both his shady financial dealings and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Additionally, he's facing civil lawsuits for his role in inciting the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building, as well as a potential defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which has already sued multiple Trump allies for lying about its voting machines rigging the election for President Joe Biden.