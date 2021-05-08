'Shouting into the void': Trump's social media launch laughed off by experts

On Saturday, Business Insider profiled the ways that former President Donald Trump's banishment from social media has affected the viability of his message on the national stage — and the halfhearted way he is trying to make up for what he has lost.

"Former President Donald Trump's new 'communication platform' launched this week was widely mocked as little more than a 'glorified blog,'" reported Thomas Colson. "The site — revealed on Tuesday — followed Trump's longtime adviser Jason Miller promising that Trump would soon create a social media platform that would 'completely redefine the game' on social media."

"'A challenge for Trump is that the most effective online engagement requires interaction,' Peter Loge, associate professor school of media and public affairs at the George Washington University, told Insider," continued the report. "'Fans want to feel as if they have a relationship with their favorite celebrity. These 'parasocial relationships' are what keep fans coming back and buying more stuff,' he said. 'At this point, Trump is just shouting into the void. He isn't letting anyone shout back.'"

This week, Facebook's independent oversight board, commonly referred to as the social network's "Supreme Court," upheld the former president's ban from the platform following his conspiracy theories that contributed to the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol. However, the board also urged Facebook to create more workable standards for issuing such bans, and revisit the Trump case in six months.