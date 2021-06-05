Here is why it's so important that Trump was not allowed on social media this week
Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Connie Schultz offered a sign of hope that America was healing now that former President Donald Trump is banned from social media.

Schultz told MSNBC's Chris Hayes, "the only way this changes I think is when regular Americans — especially Republican voters — decide that they are done with this mess."

"In Ohio, I'm sure you are familiar with the story, came out of Hudson, Ohio earlier this week," Shultz said.

She proceed to tell the story of retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter, who attempted to honor the role Black Americans played in the creation of Memorial Day during an American Legion commemoration.

"And the organizer didn't want the speech to happen and she cut off his mic. Today we found out that the American Legion national chapter has suspended the license of that post, it may end up being dissolved, and the person in charge resigned," she said.

"You know what happened that was different? Donald Trump couldn't get on Twitter and as president and start mocking a veteran for telling the truth about Black soldiers during the Civil War," Schultz explained. "That's what changed and I see that a sign of hope here in the middle of the country."

"That is a great great point," Hayes said.

